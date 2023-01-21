IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming Online: India and New Zealand played out an entertaining first game in their three match ODI series with the hosts taking a 1-0 lead. Next up the two teams meet in Raipur with the Kiwis looking to stay alive in the tournament. The game at Hyderabad was special in many ways and two players contributed the most in making it a standout contest – Shubman Gill and Michael Bracewell. The two players scored crucial knocks under pressure and enthralled the fans with their wide stroke play. Indian management would not have been happy with the way the team let the visitors back in the contest and there is plenty of room for improvement particularly with the bowling. New Zealand on the other hand will work to avoid a repeat of the middle order debacle suffered in the last match. Is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Rohit Sharma has been getting starts off late but has failed to convert them into a big score on every occasion. The Indian captain is in need of some consistency as it a World Cup year and he along with Shubman Gill can once again provide the platform for the likes of Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan to flourish. Hardik Pandya has failed to accelerate while coming down the lower order and he is another player looking to get back to form. Umran Malik will be hoping to get a place in the playing eleven here.

Henri Shipley was expensive in the Hyderabad ODI and Ish Sodhi could be drafted in the playing eleven in his place. Skipper Tom Latham struggled with the bat and being a key member of the New Zealand middle order, he will have to improve his game quickly. Michael Bracewell has time and again showcased his mighty big hitting prowess and is now an established star for the Kiwis. IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Raipur.

When Is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the 2nd ODI on Saturday, January 21. The IND vs NZ match will commence at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the India vs New Zealand ODI series and they will provide the live telecast of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI in India. You can tune into Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD to enjoy the live telecast of the game. Fans can also watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Meanwhile, DD Sports will provide live telecast of the game for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023?

The broadcasting rights of India vs New Zealand ODI series are with Star Sports Network. So you can enjoy the live streaming of the game on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. New Zealand will bounce back in style here and expect them to level the series this evening.

