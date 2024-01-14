Indore, Jan 14 (PTI) India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in the second T20 International here on Sunday.

Returning to the side after missing the first game due to personal reasons, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal replaced Tilak Varma and Shubman Gill in the Indian XI, while Noor Ahmad is playing in place of Rahmat Shah for the visitors.

Kohli is featuring in a T20I after 14 months, his last outing being the World Cup semifinal against England in 2022.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman. PTI AH

