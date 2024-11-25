Perth, Nov 25 (PTI) India recorded a dominant 295-run win in the first Test after dismissing Australia for 238 in their second innings on day four here on Monday.

With the thumping win, India lead the five-match series 1-0.

Also Read | BGT 2024-25: Rohit Sharma Joins India National Cricket Team in Perth, Practices Against Pink Ball (Watch Video).

It did not take long for India to complete formalities after reducing Australia to 227 for eight at tea. Chasing 534, the hosts were all out shortly after the break.

Travis Head (89) and Mitchell Marsh (47) showed fight in an otherwise underwhelming batting performance by the hosts. Alex Carey (36) was the last man to be dismissed.

Also Read | World Chess Championship 2024: D Gukesh Prepares To Face Defending Champion Ding Liren, Says 'If I Do the Right Things; I Have All the Chances in the World'.

Three wickets fell in the afternoon session after Mohammed Siraj reduced Australia to 104 for five at lunch.

India made a remarkable comeback after getting bowled out for 150 on the opening day as Australia were limited to 104 in response.

The second test begins in Adelaide from December 6.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 & 487/6 declared in 134.3 overs

Australia: 104 and 238 all out in 58.4 overs (Travis Head 89, Mitchell Marsh 47; Jasprit Bumrah 3/42, Mohammed Siraj 3/51).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)