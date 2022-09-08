Dubai, Sep 8 (PTI) Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field against India in a dead rubber of the Asia Cup here on Thursday.

India made three changes bringing in Deepak Chahar, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the game with K L Rahul stepping into his role.

Both teams failed to qualify for the final.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi. PTI

