Manchester, Jul 27 (PTI) Skipper Shubman Gill fell after smashing his fourth century of the ongoing five-match series as India reached 223 for four at lunch on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test against England here on Sunday.

At the break, Washington Sundar was batting on 23 and Ravindra Jadeja was yet to open his account as India trailed by 88 runs.

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Mansukh Mandaviya Leads 'Sundays on Cycle' Honouring Brave Heroes; Central Armed Police Forces Takes Lead Across India.

Opener KL Rahul was dismissed by Ben Stokes for a doughty 90, ending a 188-run partnership for the third wicket with Gill.

Resuming the day on 174 for two and with a deficit of 137 runs, overnight batter Gill completed his hundred before falling to Jofra Archer just before lunch at Old Trafford.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Dinesh Karthik Says It's Great To See Shubman Gill and KL Rahul Fight It Out for Team India.

Brief scores:

India: 358 and 223/4 in 89 overs (KL Rahul 90, Shubman Gill 103; Chris Woakes 2/57)

England 1st innings: 669 all out in 157.1 overs (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ben Duckett 94, Zak Crawley 84; Ravindra Jadeja 4/143).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)