Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) India reached 421 for 7 at stumps on day two in reply to England's first innings total of 246 in the opening Test of the five-match series here on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were batting on 81 and 35 respectively at the close of play.

Also Read | WPL 2024: UP Warriorz Name Sri Lanka Captain Chamari Athapaththu As Replacement For Lauren Bell.

For England, Tom Hartley and Joe Root took two wickets apiece.

India, who had begun the day at 119 for 1, lead England by 175 runs.

Also Read | FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup 2024: India Beat New Zealand 11-1 To Qualify for Semifinals.

Brief Scores:

England 1st innings: 246 all out in 64.3 overs.

India: 421 for 7 in 110 overs ( KL Rahul 86, Ravindra Jadeja 81 batting ; Tom Hartley 2/131, Joe Root 2/77).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)