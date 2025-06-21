Leeds, Jun 21 (PTI) Rishabh Pant hit a 178-ball 134 but India lost four wickets in quick succession to reach 454 for 7 at lunch on the second day of their opening Test against England here on Saturday.

Pant brought up his seventh Test ton and hit an overall 12 fours and six sixes to dazzle with the bat, while putting on a robust 209-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Shubman Gill.

Gill fell for 147 (227 balls, 19x4s, 1x6) for the first wicket of the day for England and Shoaib Bashir, while Karun Nair was caught by Ollie Pope off Ben Stokes for a four-ball duck.

Stokes then had Shardul Thakur (1) caught behind at the stroke of lunch for his fourth wicket.

India had resumed the day at 359 for three.

Brief Scores: India 454 for 7 in 108.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 101, KL Shubman Gill 147, Rishabh Pant 134; Ben Stokes 4/66).

