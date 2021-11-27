Kanpur, Nov 27 (PTI) New Zealand were 197 for two at lunch on day three, trailing India by 148 runs in the first Test here on Saturday.

New Zealand, who resumed the day at 129 for no loss, lost the wickets of opener Will Young (89 off 214) and Kane Williamson (18) who was trapped in front by Umesh Yadav at stroke of lunch.

Also Read | NZ 188/1 in 81 Overs (IND 345) | India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates 1st Test 2021 Day 3: Ravi Ashwin Accounts for Will Young.

Ravichandran Ashwin had Young caught behind with substitute wicketkeeper K S Bharat taking a sharp low catch.

Tom Latham was going strong on 82 at the break.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

Brief scores:

India 1st Innings: 345 all out in 111.1 overs.

New Zealand 1st Innings: 197 for 2 in 85.3 overs (Will Young 89, Tom Latham 82 batting).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)