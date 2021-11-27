27 Nov, 09:58 (IST) NZ 143/0 in 63 Overs This has been a good start for New Zealand once again. Both Tom Latham and Will Young look comfortable as India continue to search for a breakthrough. India have had few opportunities but not the easy ones.

Shreyas Iyer struck a hundred on debut to prop up India but a five-wicket haul by Tim Southee followed by half-centuries by openers Will Young and Tom Latham helped New Zealand sit on top at the end of day two of the first Test at the Green Park Stadium here on Friday. After India were bowled out for 345, New Zealand were 129/0 in 57 overs at stumps, trailing the hosts by 216 runs. When India resumed the day at 258/4, many wouldn't have given a chance to Southee becoming the wrecker-in-chief, especially after he had walked off the field in the second session on Day One due to a groin complaint. But Southee shined in a magnificent bowling display of 11 overs to steal the thunder from Iyer's maiden Test hundred.

Things didn't start well for Southee, who had an lbw appeal rejected in his opening over against Ravindra Jadeja. But in his next over, Southee broke the 121-run stand between Iyer and Jadeja as the latter chopped onto his stumps with no feet movement, departing without adding to his overnight score.

Iyer, on the other hand, began where he left off on Day One, caressing two boundaries off Kyle Jamieson's first over of the day. Iyer continued to do well against Jamieson, getting boundaries through a thick edge between slip and wide gully fielder followed by an elegant cover drive. The 26-year-old reached his maiden Test century with two runs through point off Jamieson in the 92nd over, becoming the 16th Indian batter (tenth at home) to score a century on Test debut. He also became the second Indian batter after Gundappa Viswanath (against Australia in 1969) to score a Test hundred on debut in Kanpur.

Southee continued to run through the Indian batting order, as Wriddhiman Saha nicked behind to keeper Tom Blundell in the 93rd over. Ravichandran Ashwin stalled his rhythm briefly by taking consecutive boundaries off him. Post drinks break, Southee had his third wicket of the day as Iyer chipped a drive away from the body to cover. He then completed his second five-wicket haul in India by getting one to seam away from Axar Patel, drawing him into a poke and nicked behind to the keeper.