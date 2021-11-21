Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) India scored 184 for seven against New Zealand in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday.

After opting to bat, Rohit Sharma struck 56 off 31 balls while Ishan Kishan made 29 off 21 balls.

Brief Scores:

India: 184 for 7 in 20 overs (Rohit Shrma 56; Mitchell Santner 3/27).

