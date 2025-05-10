Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): India kicked off their South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U19 Championship title defence in spectacular fashion with a commanding 8-0 victory against Sri Lanka in their Group B opener at the Golden Jubilee Stadium.

On Friday, the dominant display was capped by a superb hat-trick from Danny Meitei Laishram (26', 31', 50') -- the tournament's first -- while Prashan Jajo (17', 62') bagged a brace in a comprehensive all-round performance. Md Arbash (40'), Omang Dodum (48'), and captain Singamayum Shami (81') scored one each, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The hosts, cheered on by a raucous home crowd in the first-ever international football tournament in Arunachal Pradesh, showed their intent from the very first whistle. With slick passing, intelligent movement, and constant pressure, India dominated every inch of the pitch and left Sri Lanka chasing shadows.

India's midfield, led by a disciplined and composed unit, dictated the tempo with sharp distribution, while their forwards tore through Sri Lanka's disorganised backline. On the wings, Arbash and Rohen Singh were especially threatening, generating wave after wave of attacks.

The breakthrough came in the 17th minute when Prashan Jajo burst down the left flank, beating his marker with pace and precision before smashing home from a tight angle to give India a deserved lead. Just nine minutes later, a misjudged backpass from Sri Lanka allowed Omang Dodum to pounce and deliver a pinpoint cross for Danny, who made no mistake with a well-timed header.

India made it 3-0 in the 31st minute when Danny struck again -- this time with a powerful left-footed effort from 21 yards out that flew past stranded Sri Lanka goalkeeper Nadal Aaron Senapala. The fourth arrived before half-time, when Danny floated a cross into the box, which Jajo headed cleverly into the path of Arbash, who tapped home with ease.

The second half resumed with the same energy as the first. Local favourite Omang Dodum got on the scoresheet in the 48th minute, showing brilliant footwork to beat his marker before slotting between the legs of Senapala. A couple of minutes later, Danny completed his hat-trick after capitalising on a defensive error from Omith Edirisinghe, calmly finishing from close range to make it 6-0.

In the 62nd minute, Jajo doubled his tally after Senapala failed to collect a routine header from India captain Singamayum Shami, spilling the ball into the path of the forward who slotted home. The eighth and final goal was a moment of individual brilliance from Shami himself, who danced past two defenders before finishing clinically from a tight angle in the 81st minute.

India's commanding victory was a statement of intent -- solid at the back, fluid in midfield, and lethal in attack. With the crowd on their feet and spirits soaring in the rain-kissed hills of Yupia, the Blue Colts made it clear that they remain firm favourites to retain their SAFF U19 crown.

India U19: Aheibam Suraj Singh (GK), Jodric Abranches, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Singamayum Shami (C), Omang Dodum (Bharat Lairenjam 59'), Md Arbash (Gurnaj Singh Grewal 80'), Chaphamayum Rohen Singh (Ahongshangbam Samson 59'), Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Danny Meitei Laishram (Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh 59'), Sohum Utreja, Prashan Jajo (Yohaan Benjamin 69'). (ANI)

