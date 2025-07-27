Manchester, Jul 27 (PTI) Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill struck fine hundreds as India secured a morale-boosting draw in the fifth Test here on Sunday.

The stalemate was achieved after Gill (103), Rahul (90), Jadeja (107 not out), and Washington (101 not out) fired with the bat on a fifth day pitch after India started their second innings 311 runs in arrears.

England lead the series 2-1 heading into the fifth and final Test.

For skipper Gill, this was his fourth century of the ongoing rubber as he became the first Asian batter to cross 700 runs in a Test series in England.

Earlier in the day, opener Rahul was dismissed by Ben Stokes for a doughty 90, ending a 188-run partnership for the third wicket with Gill.

Resuming the day on 174 for two and with a deficit of 137 runs, overnight batter Gill completed his hundred before falling to Jofra Archer just before lunch at Old Trafford.

Brief scores:

India: 358 and 425/4 in 143 overs (KL Rahul 90, Shubman Gill 103, Ravindra Jadeja 107, Washington Sundar 101; Chris Woakes 2/67)

England 1st innings: 669 all out in 157.1 overs (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ben Duckett 94, Zak Crawley 84; Ravindra Jadeja 4/143).

