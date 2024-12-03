Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 3 (ANI): The final match of the Physically Disabled Challengers Trophy 2024 saw a thrilling match between team India A and India Seniors where India-Seniors won by 4 wickets.

The tournament was organised by the Rajasthan Disabled Cricket Association (RDCA) in association with the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board at Jaipuria Cricket Academy in Jaipur.

The selected team will represent India in the much-awaited Four Nations Quadrilateral Series to be held in Sri Lanka from January 14, 2025, which will feature teams from India, UK, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Team India A put up 179 runs in 20 overs on the scoreboard. Jaffar Bhat and wicketkeeper Ballaram Bastia opened the innings for the team. They soon suffered a setback when Ballaram was dismissed by Sainath Reddy after scoring 12 runs. Jaffar Bhat was then joined by Rajesh Kannur in the middle order. The duo added 70 runs for the second wicket, after which Jaffar was dismissed on 38 runs in 29 balls. The third and fourth wickets also fell very quickly. Rajesh Kannur and Dipesh Bharti added 152 runs for the fifth wicket. Rajesh Kannur scored 74 runs in 40 balls, while Dipesh Bharti scored 36 runs in 18 balls. At the end of the innings, they scored a mammoth total of 179/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 180 runs, Surendra Kumar and Prabhjot Singh opened the innings for India-Senior. Prabhjot Singh scored 8 runs in 7 balls while Surendra Kumar gave the team a good start by scoring 56 runs in 41 balls as wicketkeeper Yogendra Bhadoria added 24 runs in 14 balls. Vikash Yadav was the star of the match. He showed a brilliant game and made the team victorious by scoring 55 runs in just 19 balls. India-Senior won the match by 4 wickets (181/6). Vikash Yadav of India-Senior was awarded the Player of the Match.

Vikash Yadav won the title of Player of the Tournament for Physically Disabled Challengers Trophy 2024 and was awarded a cheque of Rs 5000. Rajesh Kannur was awarded Batter of the Tournament while Shanmugham became Bowler of the Tournament and Yogendra Bhadoria was selected as Fielder of the Tournament. (ANI)

