Bayern Munich defeated Mainz to reach the round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal Cup 2024-25. The side is yet to concede a goal scoring eight in the opening rounds of the tournament. But they will have their first real challenge as they take on Bayer Leverkusen next. Leverkusen, who shook the world with their last season’s performance has also produced a strong performance in the competition and will look to dampen Bayern Munich’s dream of a domestic treble. Bayern Munich Fans Protest Against PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in UEFA Champions League 2024–25.

Bayern are coming to this game with a win against Augsburg in the Bundesliga and with that the side has tightened its grip on the top spot. On the other hand, Leverkusen has beaten Union Berlin in the league last game, looking to defend their title. In the last 71 meetings, Bayern’s side has been a dominant force winning 43 times and losing only 15 matches. There were 13 draws between the two sides. Check out Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen viewing options and match details below.

When is Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, DFB-Pokal Cup 2024-25 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Bayern Munich will host defending league champions Bayer Leverkusen for the round of-16 match in the DFB Pokal 2024-25 match and it will take place on December 4. The match will be played at Allianz Arena and is scheduled to begin at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, DFB-Pokal Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Network channels are the official broadcasters for Bundesliga 2024-25 in the country. Fans can possibly watch the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen on Sony Ten 5 SD/HD though it is yet to be confirmed by the broadcasters. Bayern Munich Extends CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen's Contract Till June 2027

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, DFB-Pokal Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. But the fans can get online Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal Cup Match on the FanCode app. Bayern Munich side under Vincent Kompany has revived their supremacy in the Bundesliga and is expected to win this match.

