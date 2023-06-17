New Delhi [India], June 17: The Indian senior men's team will participate in the 49th King's Cup 2023 to be held in Thailand from September 7-10, 2023.

Hosts Thailand, Iraq and Lebanon are the other three teams in the four-nation tournament, which will be conducted in a knockout format. The semi-finals will be held on September 7, with the third-place match and the final scheduled for September 10. Head Coach Igor Stimac Reacts to India’s Goalless Draw Against Lebanon in Intercontinental Cup 2023, Says ‘We Deserved to Win’.

The draw details and the host city will be confirmed by the Football Association of Thailand in due course, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Igor Stimac's men last participated in the King's Cup in 2019, where they finished in third place. After going down 1-3 to Curacao in the semi-finals, the Blue Tigers beat Thailand 1-0 to win the bronze medal. (ANI)

