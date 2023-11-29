Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 29 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced that Team India will tour the island nation for a three-match ODI series and three T20Is in July 2024.

In the 2024, the Sri Lanka men's national team will compete in 52 international matches, comprising 10 Tests, 21 ODIs, and 21 T20Is. On the other hand, the T20I format do not take into consideration the additional games that will be played during the ICC T20 World Cup.

"The Sri Lanka National Team will commence its 2024 international cricket calendar with a home series against Zimbabwe in January, which will consist of three ODIs and three T20i series. It would be followed by a series against Afghanistan during the January-February period, consisting of one test match, three ODIs, and three T20Is," SLC said in an official statement.

The national team will then travel to Bangladesh for an all-format tour before competing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States in 2024.

India, New Zealand, and the West Indies are also expected to tour the country for FTP tours in 2024.

Sri Lanka will then play England in a three-match test series in Three Lions's home in the middle of the year, followed by trips to South Africa and New Zealand at the end of the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, Team India is currently engaged in a five-match T20I series against Australia, following which they will tour South Africa for three T20Is, as many ODIs, and two Tests.

"We are heading into a highly exciting year with a lot of international cricket to be played, which augurs well for us, as our team will be engaged in competitive cricket year around," said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

"The 2024 calendar is expected to give our players a lot of playing opportunities, fans entertainment, and our sponsors great exposure,'' added De Silva. (ANI)

