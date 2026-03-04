New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The India U17 men's national team defeated Myanmar U17S 2-1 at the Thwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, on Tuesday, in the first friendly.

Washington Singh Ngangom (11') and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam (24') put India two goals ahead in the first half. While Myanmar mounted a comeback after half-time with Myint Myat Ko Ko (54') getting on the scoresheet, the Blue Colts held on for the win, as per the AIFF website.

India relied on counterattacks to open up the Myanmar defence for both their goals, with Gunleiba playing a major role on the left wing on both occasions.

In the 11th minute, he broke on the counter down the left before feeding it down the centre to Washington, who only had the goalkeeper to beat. The latter finished off his chance at the near post.

Gunleiba turned from provider to scorer in the 24th minute, when captain Dallalmoun Gangte fed him a through ball that set him free behind the Myanmar defence. Aiming from a rather tight angle, Gunleiba's snapshot nestled into the side-netting to double the Blue Colts' lead.

Myanmar tried to make their way back into the game in the second half and could only reply through a set piece. Captain Ant Htoo Paing swung a long-range free-kick into the Indian box, as Myint headed it in.

India held on despite the second-half setback, earning their first victory in Myanmar, as they prepare for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, set to be held later this year. (ANI)

