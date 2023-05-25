Frisco (Texas), May 25 (PTI) Veteran Indian golfers Jeev Milkha Singh and Arjun Atwal will tee off at the USD 3.5 million Senior PGA Championship here.

The Senior Majors are for 50-plus golfers.

Jeev, who has playing rights on the Senior Tours in Europe and Japan, got a special invite and so did Atwal, India's first and only PGA Tour winner. Atwal was on the waiting list less than a week ago.

“Fields at the Seniors are very strong. They have players who have won Majors on the PGA Tour not too far back.

"Names like Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, Ernie Els and the whole bunch of PGA stars, who are now on the Champions TOUR, as it is called, are good to give many a run for their money in any event,” said Atwal.

Jeev, who made his debut at a senior major at the PGA Championships last year, is thrilled to be back in Texas, where he played college golf.

“I've been granted a special invitation to the 83rd Senior PGA. I cannot wait to get back to Texas, where I played all my college golf. This really is a huge honour.” said Jeev.

While Jeev is yet to make a start this season on the PGA Champions Tour, Atwal was T-11 on his debut.

Jeev goes out early with Steve Pate and Jeff Gove in the morning while Atwal will play late in the afternoon with Austrian Markus Brier and Doug Rohrbaugh

The field includes legends like Bernhard Langer, who is a re-writing records on Champions Tour, Colin Montgomerie, Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker, Els, Jim Furyk, John Daly, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Michael Campbell, KJ Choi among others.

