After a season in the bottom half of the table, Chennai Super Kings are back where they belong, once again in another IPL final. After beating a quality Gujarat Titans side in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and made their place in the final to be played at Ahmedabad and now await their oppositions who will be either of Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians. Another game where MS Dhoni led his side manifesting his strategic intelligence and setting up traps for the opposition batter, even for the likes of GT captain Hardik Pandya. Shubman Gill who came into the game with great form also couldn't cut through the strangle hold of pressure created by MS Dhoni. MS always is the first one to read the conditions and then provide input to his bowlers, set field and then catch the batting team off guard. His ploy made sure CSK wins their last game at their home this season. Meanwhile, reports emerge that one of his ploys can make him end up paying a big cost. MS Dhoni Successfully Plots for Hardik Pandya’s Dismissal During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

In a sequence of play the game had to be stopped by the umpires because MS Dhoni wanted to bowl the 16th over by Matheesha Pathirana. Pathirana has been out for some time in the previous over and as per the IPL playing conditions, any player who leaves the field for more than eight minutes, must be on the field for a similar amount of time after returning before he bats or bowls. When Pathirana came on to bowl, he still was some time away from the compensation time which was informed to him by umpire Anil Choudhary.

Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan were at the crease at that time and Dhoni's only option was to bowl Moeen Ali. At that point of time, bowling an off-spinner to two right handers could have been extremely risky and could shift the momentum completely towards GT's side. MS Dhoni had an elongated chat with umpire Chris Gaffaney and this compensated for Pathirana's time on-field and then he could bowl that over. Wasting that much time meant, MS could have been penalized of having one fielder inside the ring in the last over, but he took that chance. Fans React to MS Dhoni's 'Time Wasting' Strategy to Allow Matheesha Pathirana to Bowl During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1.

Although MS succeeded in what he wanted to do and received praise on social media, it could prove to be a act of heavy consequences. According to reports, for MS, the game was stopped for four minutes and if the on-field umpires lodge an official complain, MS might have to be pay a penalty for it which can be getting banned in CSK's next match which is the IPL 2023 final at Ahmedabad. Although it is a matter of concern for the CSK fans, they have to wait longer for further developments.

