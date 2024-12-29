Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Scoreboard on day four of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st innings: 474

India 1st innings (Overnight 358/9)

Nitish Kumar Reddy c Starc b Lyon 114

Mohammed Siraj not out 4

Extras: 11 (lb-2, w-5, nb-4)

Total: 369 in 119.3 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-51, 3-153, 4-154, 5-159, 6-191, 7-221, 8-348, 9-350, 10-369

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 25-2-86-0, Pat Cummins 29-2-89-3, Scott Boland 27-7-57-3, Nathan Lyon 28.3-4-96-3, Mitchell Marsh 7-1-28-0, Travis Head 3-0-11-0.

