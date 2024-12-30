Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) Scoreboard on day five of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Monday.
Australia 1st innings 474
India 1st innings 369
Australia 2nd innings (Overnight 228/9)
Sam Konstas b Bumrah 8
Usman Khawaja b Siraj 21
Marnus Labuschagne lbw Siraj 70
Steve Smith c Pant b Siraj 13
Travis Head c Reddy b Bumrah 1
Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Bumrah 0
Alex Carey b Bumrah 2
Pat Cummins c Rohit b Jadeja 41
Mitchell Starc run out (Reddy/Pant) 5
Nathan Lyon b Bumrah 41
Scott Boland not out 15
Extras: 17 (lb-10, nb-6, w-1)
Total: (all out in 83.4 overs) 234
Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-43, 3-80, 4-85, 5-85, 6-91, 7-148, 8-156, 9-173, 10-234.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 24.4-7-57-5, Akash Deep 17-4-53-0, Mohammed Siraj 23-4-70-3, Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-33-1, Nitish Reddy 1-0-4-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-7-0. (MORE) PTI.
