Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) Scoreboard on day five of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

Australia 1st innings 474

India 1st innings 369

Australia 2nd innings (Overnight 228/9)

Sam Konstas b Bumrah 8

Usman Khawaja b Siraj 21

Marnus Labuschagne lbw Siraj 70

Steve Smith c Pant b Siraj 13

Travis Head c Reddy b Bumrah 1

Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Bumrah 0

Alex Carey b Bumrah 2

Pat Cummins c Rohit b Jadeja 41

Mitchell Starc run out (Reddy/Pant) 5

Nathan Lyon b Bumrah 41

Scott Boland not out 15

Extras: 17 (lb-10, nb-6, w-1)

Total: (all out in 83.4 overs) 234

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-43, 3-80, 4-85, 5-85, 6-91, 7-148, 8-156, 9-173, 10-234.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 24.4-7-57-5, Akash Deep 17-4-53-0, Mohammed Siraj 23-4-70-3, Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-33-1, Nitish Reddy 1-0-4-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-7-0. (MORE) PTI.

