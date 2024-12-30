The fourth Test between India and Australia in 2024 has reached an interesting stage where all three results are possible at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. On Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test, India made a stellar comeback in the first two sessions. However, Australia's lower order has put the host in the commanding position during the final session of Day 4. Will India Be Handed Over-Rate Penalty After Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Match? Will It Impact India's ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Chances?

India was on top when Australia lost their ninth wicket for 173 runs. However, Nathan Lyon (41*) and Scott Boland (10*) have put the hosts into a commanding position. The last batting pair of Australia has added 55 runs, which frustrated the Indian players. At Stumps on Day 4, Australia made 228/9, and they stretched their lead to 333 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah bagged a four-wicket haul, whereas Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Squad:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian, Washington Sundar,

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Jhye Richardson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Beau Webster