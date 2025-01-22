Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India and England here on Wednesday.

England Batting:

Phil Salt c Samson b Arshdeep 0

Ben Duckett c Singh b Arshdeep 4

Jos Buttler c Nitish Reddy b Varun 68

Harry Brook b Varun 17

Liam Livingstone b Varun 0

Jacob Bethell c Abhishek Sharma b Pandya 7

Jamie Overton c Nitish Reddy b Patel 2

Gus Atkinson st Samson b Patel 2

Jofra Archer c Yadav b Pandya 12

Adil Rashid not out 8

Mark Wood run out 1

Extras: (B-5 LB-1 W-5)

11

Total: (All out in 20 overs) 132

Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/17 3/65 4/65 5/83 6/95 7/103 8/109 9/130 10/132

Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-17-2, Hardik Pandya 4-0-42-2, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-23-3, Axar Patel 4-1-22-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-22-0. More

