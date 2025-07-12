London, Jul 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third Test between India and England at Tea on day 3 here on Saturday. England (1st Innings): 387 all out India (Ist Innings, O/n: 145/3) Yashasvi Jaiswal c Brook b Archer 13 KL Rahul c Brook b Bashir 100 Karun Nair c Root b Stokes 40 Shubman Gill c Smith b Woakes 16 Rishabh Pant (run out) 74

Ravindra Jadeja (batting) 40

Also Read | UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming, Poland vs Denmark: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of POL-W vs DEN-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (batting) 25 Extras (B-1, LB-2, NB-4, W-1) 8 Total (5 wickets, 91 overs) 316 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-74, 3-107, 4-248, 5-254. Bowling: Chris Woakes 23-3-82-1, Jofra Archer 21-6-45-1, Brydon Carse 18-2-74-0, Ben Stokes 13-2-50-1, Shoaib Bashir 14.5-2-59-1, Joe Root 1.1-0-3-0. PTI

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)