Manchester, Jul 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st innings: 358

England 1st innings:

Zak Crawley c Rahul b Jadeja 84

Ben Duckett c sub (Dhruv Jurel) b Kamboj 94

Ollie Pope c Rahul b Washington Sundar 71

Joe Root batting 121

Harry Brookst (sub) Dhruv Jurel b Washington Sundar 3

Ben Stokes batting 36

Extras: (B-4, LB-10, NB-10) 24

Total: (For 4 wickets in 102 overs) 433

Fall of wickets: 1-166, 2-197, 3-341, 4-349.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-5-65-0, Anshul Kamboj 18-1-89-1, Mohammed Siraj 22-3-98-0, Shardul Thakur 9-0-46-0, Ravindra Jadeja 23-0-91-1, Washington Sundar 11-3-30-2. PTI

