Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India Innings:

Rohit Sharma c & b Sodhi 56

Ishan Kishan c Seifert b Santner 29

Suryakumar Yadav c Guptill b Santner 0

Rishabh Pant c Neesham b Santner 4

Shreyas Iyer c Mitchell b Milne 25

Venkatesh Iyer c Chapman b Boult 20

Axar Patel not out 2

Harshal Patel hit wicket b Ferguson 18

Deepak Chahar not out 21

Extras: (B-2 LB-1 W-6) 9

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs)

184

Fall of wickets: 1/69 2/71 3/83 4/103 5/139 6/140 7/162

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-31-1, Adam Milne 4-0-47-1, Lockie Ferguson

4-0-45-1, Mitchell Santner 4-0-27-3, Ish Sodhi 4-0-31-1. More

