Canberra [Australia], February 19 (ANI): Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Sophie Molineux-led Australia Women in the second T20I of the three-match series, on Thursday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Team India are 1-0 up in the series after winning the series opener by 21 runs (DLS Method). The Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will look to clinch the second T20I as well and seal the three-match series.

India Women playing 11 vs Australia: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Australia Women playing 11 vs India: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Harmanpreet Kaur said the decision was based on the conditions and expressed confidence in her bowlers to repeat their strong performance from the last match.

"Looking at the conditions, we just thought that bowling first is a better option for us. Our bowlers did a great job for us in the last game and hopefully today also they'll come with the same positive mindset," the Indian captain said.

In the series opener, Arundhati Reddy starred with a career-best 4/22, dismantling Australia's batting lineup after India chose to field. Renuka Singh struck early, and despite contributions from Phoebe Litchfield (26) and Georgia Wareham (30), Australia collapsed late to be bowled out for 133 in 18 overs.

In reply, Shafali Verma's quick 21 off 11 balls gave India strong momentum before rain halted play at 50/1 in 5.1 overs. With the DLS par score at 29, India were declared winners by 21 runs. (ANI)

