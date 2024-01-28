Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) India were "pretty ordinary" and could have shown more positive intent during their second innings, said former captain Anil Kumble after the hosts lost by 28 runs to England in the opening Test here on Sunday.

Chasing 231 to win, India were bowled out for 202 in the final over of the day with spinner Tom Hartley (7/62) producing a match-winning spell on debut.

"England were brilliant over the last two days. India were pretty ordinary. In the field, you could see that heads were dropping down while fielding," Kumble told JioCinema.

"India could certainly have been more positive in their batting approach in the second innings. Once Rohit Sharma got out and Ravindra Jadeja was run out, the course of the match changed."

Hartley had claimed two wickets for 131 runs in his 25 overs in India's first innings but he found rhythm on the fourth and decisive day of the Test.

It was after Ollie Pope produced a sensational 196 to resurrect England as they posted 436 in their second innings. The visitors had scored 246 in their first essay.

"Credit to England (for) the way they batted (and) the way they came and bowled. I mean Tom Hartley, (a) debutant, (his) first ball (was) hit for a six and then the first five overs he was going at about seven runs an over," Kumble said.

"To come back and bat really well, take two wickets in the first innings and seven in the second and win the match for England was absolutely fantastic. England have done exceptionally well.”

