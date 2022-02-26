Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second T20I here in Dharamsala on Saturday.

India had defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I. The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. India have fielded an unchanged XI for the second T20I while Sri Lanka have made two changes in the set-up.

Earlier in the day, BCCI informed that batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's squad for the remaining two T20Is. Mayank has joined the team in Dharamsala.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)