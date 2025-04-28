New Delhi [India] April 28 (ANI): India delivered a historic performance at the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship, sweeping the medal tally with a record 83 gold medals at the prestigious event held at the KD Jadhav Arena, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in the national capital.

The championship saw participation from over 21 countries, including Japan, Mongolia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and others. While India dominated with an unprecedented 83 Gold Medals, Japan followed with 3 Gold, 3 Silver, and 4 Bronze medals, while Mongolia, Oman, and Nepal rounded out the top five standings.

Countries such as Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Bhutan also showcased strong performances, highlighting the growing footprint of yogasana as a competitive sport across Asia, according to a release from Sai Media.

The championship concluded with a grand closing ceremony attended by Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Government of India, and Ajay Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner of Police, Delhi, along with senior officials from the Asian and World Yogasana federations, the release said.

Umang Dawn, Secretary General of Asian Yogasana, opened the ceremony with a warm welcome, followed by an overview of the championship presented by Sanjay Malpani, President of Asian Yogasana. Jaideep Arya, Secretary General of World Yogasana, shared insights on the growing global stature of Yogasana. A colourful cultural showcase added vibrancy to the celebrations, the release said.

Sanjay Malpani, President of Asian Yogasana, emphasised, "Yogasana not only strengthens the body but also nurtures mental resilience and focus qualities essential for holistic well-being and societal progress. Events like these spread this important message far and wide."

Udit Sheth, President of Yogasana Bharat, said, "I'm proud of our Indian National Team for their spellbinding yogasana competitiveness. Spectacular medal tally. Just amazing!! As the sport is growing rapidly, we have a lot of competition coming up, and we need to sustain our excellence. Well done, team India."

Final Medal Tally Highlights:- India -- 83 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze (Rank 1) - Japan -- 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 4 Bronze (Rank 2) - Mongolia -- 1 Gold, 11 Silver, 6 Bronze (Rank 3) - Oman -- 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 7 Bronze (Rank 4) - Nepal -- 0 Gold, 27 Silver, 12 Bronze (Rank 5)

The event concluded with a medal ceremony honouring the athletes and a formal farewell to the dignitaries, marking the end of a highly successful championship. (ANI)

