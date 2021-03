Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) Invited to bat, India women scored 158 for 4 in their second T20 International against South Africa here on Sunday.

Brief scores:

India women: 158 for 4 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 47, Richa Ghosh 44 not out, Harleen Deol 31; Nonkululeko Mlaba 1/27).

