Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India Women and South Africa Women here on Tuesday.

South Africa Women Innings

Lizelle Lee b Gayakwad 12

Anne Bosch b Gayakwad 0

Tunnicliffe b Simran 18

Laura Wolvaardt c Deepti b Radha 0

Sune Luus b Deepti 28

Nadine de Klerk b Gayakwad 9

Lara Goodall not out 25

Sinalo Jafta c Richa b Arundhati 16

Nondumiso Shangase not out 2

Extras: (w-2) 2

Total: (For 7 wkts in 20 overs) 112

Fall of Wickets: 1/6 2/15 3/16 4/40 5/63 6/71 7/98

Bowling: Arundhati Reddy 4-0-18-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-1-9-3, Radha Yadav 4-0-24-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-22-1, Simran Bahadur 3-0-29-1, Harleen Deol 1-0-10-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)