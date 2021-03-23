Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India Women and South Africa Women here on Tuesday.
South Africa Women Innings
Lizelle Lee b Gayakwad 12
Anne Bosch b Gayakwad 0
Tunnicliffe b Simran 18
Laura Wolvaardt c Deepti b Radha 0
Sune Luus b Deepti 28
Nadine de Klerk b Gayakwad 9
Lara Goodall not out 25
Sinalo Jafta c Richa b Arundhati 16
Nondumiso Shangase not out 2
Extras: (w-2) 2
Total: (For 7 wkts in 20 overs) 112
Fall of Wickets: 1/6 2/15 3/16 4/40 5/63 6/71 7/98
Bowling: Arundhati Reddy 4-0-18-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-1-9-3, Radha Yadav 4-0-24-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-22-1, Simran Bahadur 3-0-29-1, Harleen Deol 1-0-10-0. More
