Napa (US), Sep 18 (PTI) Indian American Sahith Theegala stayed in the top 10 despite a 1-under 71 on the third day, when he was expecting to move up from his overnight fifth place at the season-opening Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour.

He slipped to tied ninth and was 9-under for 54 holes.

Theegala found just over half the fairways, 8 out of 14, but was better in getting to the greens in regulation with 12 out of 18. His putting held out, especially on the front nine and then closing holes.

Theegala, who had two bogeys against one birdie on the front nine, made up somewhat on the back nine with birdies on 11th and 17th. He holed a 23-footer on 17th to stay inside top 10.

Justin Lower was in lead at 13-under with defending champion Max Homa and Danny Willett a shot back after even-par 72s. They were tied second at 12-under. Byeong Hun An celebrated his 31st birthday with a 71 to get to 11 under.

It wasn't quite the birthday to remember as An was disappointed with his haul on the par-5s at Silverado Resort and Spa North course in Napa. He was 2-over for the Par-5s in his 1-under 71 as he also sank three birdies and one eagle.

China's Marty Zecheng Dou sank four birdies against two bogeys for a 70 and was tied 13th at 8-under, five back of the leader. The 25-year-old, who is starting his second stint on the PGA TOUR after his debut in 2018, is seeking a first top 10 in what is his 28th start this week.

Korean rookie S H Kim carded a 71 for 7-under and will enter Sunday's final round, whose tee times have been brought forward due to impending poor weather, in a share of 17th position.

