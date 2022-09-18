Arsenal has a tough battle away at Brentford with Mikel Arteta's men looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Manchester United, the last time they played in the league. Three points will enable the Gunners to leapfrog Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspurs and climb to the top of the table but Brentford are no pushovers and have been a formidable force in the early parts of the campaign. With the Europa League campaign underway, Arsenal's squad will be tested with games coming thick and quick. Against a side that has scored 15 league goals so far, their defence will be thoroughly tested. Brentford versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 4:30 PM IST. Wolves 0-3 Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23: Erling Haaland Stars as the Citizens Clinch Comfortable Win.

Christian Norgaard and Ethan Pinnock will be available post the international break for Brentford but there is a chance of Sergi Canos featuring. Ivan Toney's brilliant form saw him getting called to the England national team. He comes into the contest on the back of a hat-trick against Leeds United. Yoane Wissa complements Ivan Toney in attack and Arsenal will need to keep a tight lid on the duo.

Thomas Partey has returned to first-team training for Arsenal and is in line to start for the visitors. Oleksandr Zinchenko has a muscle problem and will not be fit in time for the game. Gabriel Jesus is the focal point in attack for the Gunners and if he has a lively game, Arsenal is bound to be in the ascendency. Martin Odegaard will be pulling the strings in midfield for Arsenal.

When is Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Gtech Community Stadium. The game will be held on September 18, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Streaming and Telecast of Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Network are the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash. The game will also be available online for live streaming. Fans can catch then action live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

