Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 30 (ANI): Indian cricket fraternity on Monday congratulated Gujarat Titans on winning IPL 2022 title in their debut season.

Taking to his Twitter, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "A title win for the Titans! Undoubtedly the most consistent team of the tournament. Well played and many congratulations, @gujarat_titans!"

"Party kithhe karni ae hun, Nehra ji? Garbe de naal bhangra vi karange. BIG CONGRATULATIONS @gujarat_titans CHAMPIONS #IPL2022 Commendable play throughout the tournament. Kudos to the captain @hardikpandya7 and the team Great innings at the big stage @ShubmanGill," tweeted former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh.

"Congratulations @gujarat_titans & support staff! Arguably the best team this season! Outstanding tournament for @hardikpandya7 & @ShubmanGill. Not long b4 he gets into the T20 national side Last but not the least #Nehraji hanste-hansate cup utha liya @IPL #IPLFinal #IPL," tweeted former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh.

The Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in their first go on with Hardik Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs and three wickets powering them to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium.

After posting a low-scoring target of 131, Rajasthan had to produce a special effort with the ball to get back in the game. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna shone with the ball in the powerplay, reducing Gujarat to 31 for two with Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8) back to the pavilion.

Shubman Gill's risk-free collection of runs and David Miller's quickfire 32 not out powered Gujarat to romp home in the penultimate over. Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat's victory with a six. (ANI)

