Kathmandu, Jun 9 (PTI) The Indian mission in Nepal organised a cricket tournament which saw the participation of six teams representing diplomats, journalists, corporates and diaspora.

The Indian Ambassador's Cricket Tournament was held from May 31 to June 8 at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground.

Also Read | French Open 2025 Winners: List of Champions at Roland Garros.

The six teams that participated in the tournament were the Indian Embassy, Nepal's Foreign Ministry, the British Embassy, the Federation of Nepali Journalists Association, corporates and the India diaspora in Nepal, according to a press release by the Indian mission.

In a step to strengthen the Nepal-India cooperation in the field of sports, Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over cricket kits to three promising U-19 Nepali cricketers.

Also Read | On Which Channel South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SA vs AUS Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of World Test Championship.

The Embassy of India also announced the launch of the 'Ambassador's Cricket Fellowship' for Nepali youth, under which two young cricketers from Nepal will be provided with an opportunity to receive short-term coaching at academies in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)