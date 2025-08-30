Canberra [Australia], August 30 (ANI): Cricket Australia has confirmed that the dedicated Indian fan zones at all eight venues for the upcoming men's ODI Series against India are now officially sold out, as per their official release. The tickets for the Sydney and Canberra matches were sold out due to extraordinary demand and excitement surrounding the series.

With 50 days to go until the first ball is bowled, Indian fan zones for all three ODIs and five T20Is have reached full capacity, underscoring the overwhelming support from fans and the growing anticipation for one of the most eagerly awaited contests of the summer.

Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager Events & Operations, Cricket Australia, said, "We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the Indian fan zones selling out across all eight venues," as quoted from a release by Cricket Australia. "We are excited to see the momentum building around this series and the strong passion fans continue to display for the game," he noted. "We're looking forward to a vibrant atmosphere in the stands and a world-class contest on the field between two great cricketing nations," he added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be seen in action during the three-match ODI series against Australia in October.

There have been reports about the team management not looking at them as options heading into the 2027 World Cup. Whether they play the ODIs scheduled for November-December against South Africa at home and in January against New Zealand at home, out of that could be interesting. (ANI)

