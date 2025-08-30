Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for UAE Tri-Series 2025: The Pakistan National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the UAE National Cricket Team in the second match of the UAE Tri-Series 2025 on Saturday, August 30. The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan team began their campaign in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 on a winning note, defeating Afghanistan by 39 runs in Sharjah. Batting first, Salman Ali Agha scored a 36-ball 53 as Pakistan scored 182/7 and the bowlers, led by Haris Rauf (4/31), then bowled out Afghanistan for 143 runs. In this article, we shall take a look at the best fantasy playing prediction for the PAK vs UAE T20I match. Pakistan Defeat Afghanistan By 39 Runs in UAE Tri-Series 2025; Haris Rauf's Four-Wicket Haul, Salman Ali Agha's Half-Century Power Green Shirts to Comprehensive Win.

While the Pakistan National Cricket Team undoubtedly would be brimming with confidence, the UAE National Cricket Team would seek a winning start. Muhammad Waseem and his men had last played a T20I back on July 27, when they had suffered an eight-run defeat to eventual champions Uganda in the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025. With the Asia Cup 2025 fast approaching, both teams will look to correct their wrongs and prepare well for the continental competition that starts in the UAE on September 9. UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of UAE vs PAK vs AFG With Net Run Rate.

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates UAE Tri-Series 2025 T20I Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sahibzada Farhan (PAK), Mohammad Haris (PAK)

Batters: Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Muhammad Waseem (UAE) and Hasan Nawaz (PAK)

All-Rounders: Saim Ayub (PAK), Saghir Khan (UAE) and Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Haider Ali (UAE) and Haris Rauf (PAK)

Who Will Win PAK vs UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match?

Pakistan will undoubtedly be the favourites going into the PAK vs UAE Tri-Series 2025 match. Salman Ali Agha and his team have momentum behind them with a win over Afghanistan and would be aiming to make it two victories in as many matches. However, the UAE, although are the underdogs in this match but Pakistan surely would not take them lightly. Given how the Green Shirts have fallen victim to lower-ranked teams in the past few years, they would want to be at their very best.

