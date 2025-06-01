New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team secured a 3-1 win in the shootout against Uruguay following a 2-2 draw in regulation time in their fifth fixture of the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, on Saturday.

India's Vice Captain, Hina (10') and Lalrinpuii (24') put India in control early in the match, while Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluangi converted their chances in the shootout to seal the victory, as per a press release from Hockey India.

India got off to a strong start as Hina opened the scoring in the 10th minute, followed by Lalrinpuii doubling the lead in the 24th minute to give India a 2-0 advantage heading into halftime.

Uruguay, however, mounted a comeback in the final quarter. Ines de Posadas pulled one back in the 54th minute before Milagros Seigal struck three minutes later to level the score at 2-2.

In the shootout, India held their composure as Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluagi scored three consecutive goals, while Uruguay were restricted to just one conversion.

India will be in action against hosts, Argentina, on June 1, 2025 (as per IST).

Earlier, the Indian Junior Women's Hockey team suffered a 1-3 defeat in a shootout against Chile after a 2-2 draw over four quarters in their fourth match of the friendly Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, on Friday.

Sukhveer Kaur (35') and Kanika Siwach (47') were the goalscorers for India, while Jacinta Solari (27') and Captain Laura Muller (42') scored for Chile. (ANI)

