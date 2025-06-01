England National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: The Harry Brook era for England's One-Day International (ODI) team started with winning note, as the Three Lions won the ENG vs WI 1st ODI against West Indies by a mammoth 238-run margin, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. England will want to continue their winning momentum and gain an unassailable lead by pocketing the ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025, while West Indies will be eager to make a comeback under Shai Hope and take the series into the final contest. England Announce Playing XI for ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025; Matthew Potts Replaces Injured Jamie Overton for Three Lions

England's batter made merry in the first ODI at Birmingham, scoring 400 runs, with Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Jacob Bethell all scoring half centuries, with contributions from Will Jacks and Jos Buttler. Jayden Seales, despite leaking plenty, was the pick of the bowlers, claiming a four-wicket haul.

On the other hand, the West Indies' batting just collapsed under the pressure of runs, as only three batters - Keacy Carty, Shai Hope, and Seales - crossed the 20-run mark. Pacer Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton ran riot, picking up six wickets between themselves as Windies bundled for 162.

When is England vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The England national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team's second ODI will take place at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 begins at 03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, June 1. ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for England vs West Indies Cricket Match in Cardiff.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the England cricket matches in India. However, with the French Open 2025 matches clashing with ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025, the live telecast viewing option might be available on the Sony Ten TV channels. For the England vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of England vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the ENG vs WI ODI and T20I 2025 series, the live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 match live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a subscription pass. England will look to seal the series, clinching the 2nd ODI well, given their in-form lineup.

