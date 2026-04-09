New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Indian men's football team will participate in the Unity Cup 2026, to be held in London from May 26 to 30.

The four-nation friendly tournament will feature India, Nigeria, Jamaica and Zimbabwe, and will be played at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic FC, as per the AIFF website.

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India will face Jamaica in the second semi-final on May 27, with kick-off scheduled at 19:30 BST (00:00 IST, May 28). The first semi-final between Nigeria and Zimbabwe will be played on May 26. The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the final on May 30, while the remaining teams will contest the third-place play-off.

This will mark the Blue Tigers' return to the United Kingdom for international matches after 24 years. Historically, when India last played in the UK in 2002, it was against Jamaica in two friendly matches, registering a 0-3 defeat in Watford and a goalless draw in Wolverhampton. India have never faced Nigeria and Zimbabwe before.

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AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, "We, at the All India Football Federation, are delighted that the Indian men's national team will be returning to the United Kingdom after 24 years, and it is particularly special for us to participate in an international football tournament in the UK for the very first time.

"This tournament presents a valuable opportunity for the Indian team to compete against strong and respected opponents such as Nigeria, Jamaica, and Zimbabwe. Facing teams with rich footballing histories, including those that have participated in FIFA World Cups and have consistently been among the leading sides in their respective continents, will provide our players with important exposure and experience as we continue to build for the future," he added.

"Opportunities to compete against such quality opposition are rare, and we are committed to making the most of this platform to test ourselves, learn, and continue our development at the international level. We thank the organisers for providing this opportunity and look forward to an exciting and competitive tournament," he concluded.

As per the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking, India is 136th in the world. Among the other participating teams, Nigeria are ranked 26th, Jamaica 71st, and Zimbabwe 130th, underlining the level of competition the Blue Tigers will face. (ANI)

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