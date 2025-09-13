New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The Indian men's futsal team will play two friendly matches against Lebanon in Beirut on September 13 and 15 as part of their preparations for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled for later this month, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Led by Iranian head coach Reza Kordi, the Futsal Tigers held a 20-day camp in Bengaluru after the conclusion of the AIFF Futsal Club Championship last month. India, ranked 135th in the world, arrived in the Lebanese capital on Friday and will play the first friendly against the 54th-ranked hosts on Saturday at the Al Sadaka Sporting Complex.

After the two friendlies, India will travel from Lebanon to Kuwait for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, where they will face the hosts on September 20, Australia on September 22 and Mongolia on September 24, in Group A. The group winners and the seven best runners-up across all eight groups will qualify for the final tournament in Indonesia next year. This will be the Futsal Tigers' second attempt to qualify for the Asian Cup after the 2024 qualifiers.

India's squad for the men's futsal friendlies against Lebanon:

Goalkeepers: Aleef Rahman Mollah, Ozen Vivian Silva, Vishal Dube.

Fixo: Aman Navalkumar Shah, Lalsangkima.

Ala: Anmol Adhikari, Bijoy Gusai, K Roluahpuia, Seaon D'souza.

Pivot: David Laltlansanga, Fredsan Marshall, Jonathan Lalrawngbawla, Mahip Adhikari, Nikhil Mali.

Head coach: Reza KordiAssistant coach: Hassan Khodabandehloo bin AbolfazlGoalkeeping coach: Veerababu Sivaneni. (ANI)

