Amstelveen (Netherlands), Jun 7 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team squandered a one goal lead to lose 1-2 to Olympic champions Netherlands in the first match of the European leg of FIH Pro League here on Saturday.

The Netherlands struck the winning goal two minutes from the final whistle through Van Dam Thijs (58th minute), who also scored the equalising goal in the 25th minute.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh had converted the first penalty corner of the match in the 19th minute to give India the lead.

India will face Netherlands again on Monday in the second match of the the European leg.

India played the home leg of the ongoing Pro League in Bhubaneswar earlier this year, where they amassed 15 points with five wins in eight games.

