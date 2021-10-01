Doha [Qatar], October 1 (ANI): Indian men's table tennis team on Friday created history by winning a medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championship 2021.

The team consisting of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, and Manav Thakkar won the bronze medal after losing to South Korea 0-3 in the semi-finals on Friday.

This is India's second medal at Asian Championships since 1976. Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated the paddlers on the historic achievement.

"Men's Team creates history by winning maiden medal (Bronze) at the Asian #TableTennis Championship 2021. Team comprises of @sharathkamal1, @sathiyantt @HarmeetDesai, @ShettySanil,@manavthakkar16. Kudos to Team on winning its 2nd medal at Asian Championships after 1976," SAI tweeted.

Earlier after qualifying for the semis, paddler Sharath said he was happy and proud to have registered a historic feat for his country.

"First time in my long career, India is playing the Semi-finals of the #AsianChampionships. Really happy and proud to have achieved this milestone, and, pretty sure that this is just the beginning! #TeamIndia," said Sharath in a tweet on Thursday. (ANI)

