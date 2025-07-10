Bengaluru, Jul 10 (PTI) Two-time Paralympic gold-medallist javelin thrower Sumit Antil will headline the Indian Open Para Athletics Championships, the final qualifying event for the September's World Para Athletics Championships, beginning at the iconic Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.

Over 262 Indian para athletes will vie for the top honours at the two-day championship which will serve as the final selection platform for the Indian contingent heading to the World Para Athletics Championships, set to be held in New Delhi.

Apart from Antil, Praveen Kumar (High Jump, T44), two-time Paralympic silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya (Discus Throw, F56) Dharambir Nain (Club Throw, F51), Rinku Hooda (Javelin Throw, F46), and Simran (100m & 200m, T12) will be in action.

"The 7th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship is more than just a competition—it is a celebration of resilience, excellence, and national pride. As we prepare for the New Delhi 2025 World Championships, this event plays a pivotal role in finalising the athletes who will carry India's hopes on the global stage.

"I wish every athlete the very best and look forward to witnessing their incredible talent on display," Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Devendra Jhajharia said.

With representation across track and field disciplines, this championship promises elite performances and fierce competition.

"This meet is special. It's our chance to show we are ready for the world stage. Competing here not only motivates me but also reminds me of the growing strength of para athletics in India," Kathuniya said.

