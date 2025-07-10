Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: Having clinched the One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1, hosts Sri Lanka national cricket team will take on Bangladesh national cricket team in a three-match T20 International (T20I) tourney, which will conclude the tour of the Bangla Tigers in Emerald Island. The SL vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 will be played on July 10, and will take place in Pallekele, shifting base from Colombo. Meanwhile, for SL vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 free live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details, fans can scroll down. SL vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025: Kusal Mendis Scores Century As Sri Lanka Ease to 99-Run Victory To Clinch Series Against Bangladesh 2–1.

Ahead of the SL vs BAN T20I 2025 series, Sri Lanka was handed a blow with star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga being ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Charith Asalanka will take on T20I leadership as well in the absence of Hasaranga. This series will provide the Sri Lanka team with a great platform to prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh will be led by Litton Das, who takes over the leadership role from Mehidy Hasan Miraz in ODIs.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025 Details

Match SL vs BAN 1st T20I Date Thursday, July 10 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, Sony LIV for Live Streaming, Sony Sports Ten TV Channels

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh shift to the shortest format with both teams engaging in a T20I series, with the SL vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 being played on Thursday, July 10. The SL vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 will be hosted at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, and start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025: Taskin Ahmed Reflects on Bangladesh’s Worst Batting Collapse Against Sri Lanka, Says ‘It Was Unexpected.’

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for cricket in Sri Lanka. Fans might find SL vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 viewing options on the Sony Ten TV channels for live telecast. For the SL vs BAN 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of SL vs BAN 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the SL vs BAN match online, but users will have to pay a subscription fee. Fans can also watch SL vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will require a subscription. Sri Lanka will dominate this game and secure a resounding win here.

