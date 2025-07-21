New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Indian pickleball players made the nation proud with outstanding performances at two major international events - the Grand Rally International Tournament and the WPC Grand Slam, both held in Malaysia, as well as the Asian Pickleball University Championship in Da Nang, Vietnam. The tournaments witnessed exceptional displays of skill, teamwork, and determination by the Indian contingent.

At the Grand Rally International Tournament 2025 in Malaysia, Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma emerged as a strong competitor by clinching the gold medal in Open Men's Singles and securing a bronze medal in Open Men's Doubles. Tejas Mahajan had an exceptional run, winning gold in Men's Doubles, silver in Men's Singles, and also playing a crucial role in securing gold in the Team Event.

In the WPC Grand Slam Malaysia, Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma continued his golden form by bagging another gold medal in Open Men's Singles, while Kuldip Mahajan added to India's medal tally with a bronze medal in the same category, as per a press release from All India Pickleball Association (AIPA).

Meanwhile, at the Asian Pickleball University Championship held in Da Nang, Vietnam, Indian university players made a significant mark. The duo of Vrushali Thakare and Anuja Maheshwari secured a silver medal in Women's Doubles, showcasing excellent coordination and resilience. Vrushali Thakare, teaming up with Vanshik Kapadia, clinched gold in Mixed Doubles, adding another feather to India's cap. Additionally, Anuja Maheshwari and Mayur Patil earned a bronze medal in Mixed Doubles, rounding off India's strong showing at the university-level championship.

These commendable achievements highlight India's growing prominence in the global pickleball arena and reflect the hard work and talent of our athletes.

Arvind Prabhoo, President of the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), congratulated the winners and said,

"It is heartening to see our athletes performing with such excellence on international platforms. Their dedication and achievements inspire the next generation of Indian pickleball players. We are committed to providing them with all the support they need to excel further and elevate India's status in the world of pickleball."

The Indian Pickleball community extends heartfelt congratulations to all the medal winners and looks forward to their continued success on global platforms. (ANI)

