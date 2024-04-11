New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) has announced the dates of the 2023-24 season final and the playoffs scheduled to start this month.

The Indian Super League 2023-24 season final will be held on May 4, with playoffs beginning on April 19, the football tournament's organisers announced on Thursday.

"The season final will be held on May 4. The fight for a place in the final starts on April 19 with the knockout matches followed by the semi-finals in a home and away format," a statement from ISL read.

Meanwhile, the venue for the final will be announced soon.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify directly for the semi-finals, whereas the sides finishing third to the sixth place will play a single-leg playoff in a knockout format to determine the other two semi-finalists.

The 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League has been one of the most entertaining and competitive, with Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant vying for the league title.

The six playoff clubs have been announced, with Chennaiyin FC being the most recent to qualify following East Bengal FC's loss against Punjab FC on Wednesday.

In addition to Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG, Odisha FC, FC Goa, and Kerala Blasters FC have already advanced to the playoffs. (ANI)

