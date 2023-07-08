New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Indian team recorded a commanding 5-0 victory over Hong Kong and stormed into the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships before going down to Malaysia on the second day of the tournament in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Saturday.

The Indian shuttlers got off to a perfect start against Hong Kong as the mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika showcased their class by getting the better of Deng and Liu 21-10 21-14.

Continuing the momentum in the singles category, Ayush Shetty and Tara Shah reigned supreme against their respective opponents with contrasting victories. While Ayush comfortably defeated Lam Ka To by 21-14 21-9, Tara secured a hard-fought 21-23 21-16 21-13 win against Liang Ka Wing.

The boys' doubles team of Nicholas and Tushar displayed their skills by outshining their opponents Chung and Yung 21-16 21-17 followed by Srinidhi and Radhika who capped off the series of consecutive wins by defeating Liang and Liu 21-12 21-19.

Later in the day, the team endured a 0-5 defeat against Malaysia. In the singles matchups, Lakshay Sharma fell short against Eogene Ewe 14-21 15-21 while Rakshitha suffered a 13-21 21-5 15-21 defeat to Ong Xin Yee.

Nicholas and Tushar were beaten 12-21 19-21 by Goonting and Tai in the boys' doubles while Rakshitha and Shriyanshi lost 21-14,14-21 12-21 against Ong and Ting.

The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika were beaten 21-18 15-21 10-21 by Low and Chong.

The draws for the quarter-finals will take place on Sunday.

