New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Indian women's team suffered a 0-2 defeat against Mexico in their last match of the 6th Torneo Female U-17 Football Tournament in Vilesse, Italy on Sunday.

Mexico netted one in each half to wrap up the match, with Katherin Sillas and Alice Gallegos getting on the scoresheet.

The game had a rather frantic start as both the sides looked to settle down to a good rhythm.

India custodian Melody Chanu was called into action early on, as she often came off her line to punch Mexican crosses and corners away from danger.

At the 14th minute, Chanu produced another save, but Katherin Sillas was present to turn the rebound into the net.

The first half came to an end as Mexico took their slender lead into the dressing room.

India had a good chance from a free kick but defender Purnima Kumari went over the cross-bar. Minutes later, Chanu was once again called into action as she produced another diving save.

India head coach Thomas Dennerby brought on Misha Bhandari and Pinku Devi in place of Naketa and Nitu Linda, with just a few minutes left on the clock.

However, Mexico soon scored in the third minute of added time through Alice Gallegos to secure the victory.

